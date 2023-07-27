Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, down from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.



The company generated revenues of $1,718.2 million, up 8.7% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,424.2 million.



Compared to the prior-year period, production costs per ton increased in the reported quarter, primarily owing to higher mill maintenance costs due to the autoclave shutdown and higher materials prices in underground mining. This was partly offset by the accumulation of stockpile inventory.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

Operational Highlights

Payable gold production was 873,204 ounces in the reported quarter, up from 858,170 ounces in the prior-year quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of 855,669 ounces.



Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $840, up from $726 a year ago. It was higher than our estimate of $808.



Realized gold prices were $1,975 per ounce in the quarter, up from $1,866 a year ago. It was above our estimate of $1,860.



All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,150 per ounce in the quarter compared with $1,026 per ounce a year ago.

Financial Position

Agnico Eagle ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $432.6 million, down 41.9% sequentially. Long-term debt was around $1,942 million, down 13.4% sequentially.



Total cash from operating activities amounted to $722 million in the second quarter, up 14% year over year.

Outlook

The company expects payable gold production for 2023 to be in the range of 3.24-3.44 million ounces. It also projects total cash costs per ounce of $840-$890 and AISC of $1,140-$1,190 per ounce for 2023.



The forecast for capital expenditures for 2023 is roughly $1.42 billion.

Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle have surged 32.2% in the past year against a 29.7% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Agnico Eagle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include PPG Industries Inc. PPG, ATI Inc. ATI and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.



PPG, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.8% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's earnings for the current fiscal year has been revised 1.6% upward in the past 60 days. It delivered an earnings surprise of 7.3% each of the trailing four quarters, on average. PPG has gained around 16.5% over a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATI, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 13.1% for the current year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13%, on average. ATI shares are up around 97.3% in a year.



CRS, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 198.11% for the current year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 30.9%, on average. CRS shares are up around 97% in a year.





Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.