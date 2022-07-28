Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported a net income of $275.8 million or 60 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, up from $196.4 million or 80 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 75 cents. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share.

The company generated revenues of $1,581.1 million, up 60.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,568 million.

The company saw higher payable gold production and lower production costs in the quarter.

Operational Highlights

Payable gold production was 858,170 ounces in the reported quarter, up from 526,006 ounces in the prior-year quarter.

Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $726, down from $748 a year ago. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,026 per ounce in the quarter compared with $1,037 per ounce in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Agnico Eagle ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $1,006.9 million, up 262.6% year over year. Long-term debt was around $1,241.2 million, down 13.9% year over year.

Total cash from operating activities amounted to $633.3 million in the second quarter, up 51% year over year.

Outlook

The company expects payable gold production for 2022 to be in the range of 3.2-3.4 million ounces. It also projects total cash costs per ounce of $725-$775 and AISC of $1,000-$1,050 per ounce for 2022.

The forecast for capital expenditures for 2022 is roughly $1.4 billion.

Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle have declined 39% in the past year compared with a 23.9% fall of the industry.



