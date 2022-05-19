Agnico Eagle (AEM) Makes Additional Investment in Cartier

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM agreed to subscribe to 14 million units of Cartier Resources Inc. in a non-brokered private placement at 13 Canadian cents per unit for total consideration of roughly C$1.82 million. Each unit consists of one common share of Cartier and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Cartier. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at 16 Canadian cents for 36 months after the closing date of the private placement.

The closing is anticipated to take place on or about May 20, 2022, and is subject to certain conditions. Agnico Eagle is acquiring the common shares and warrants for investment purposes.

The company currently owns 35,292,536 common shares, reflecting roughly 13.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. Post the private placement, Agnico Eagle will own 49,292,536 common shares and 7,000,000 warrants, representing around 17.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants.

Agnico Eagle and Cartier inked an investor rights agreement dated Dec 22, 2016. Per the connection with the private placement, the companies will enter into an amended and restated investor rights agreement after which Agnico Eagle will be entitled to, among other things, the right to participate in certain equity financings by Cartier. AEM will be able to acquire up to a 19.97% ownership interest, and the right to nominate one person to the board of Cartier.

Shares of Agnico Eagle have declined 30.8% in the past year compared with a 21.4% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects payable gold production for 2022 in the range of 3.2-3.4 million ounces. It also projects total cash costs per ounce of $725-$775 and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,000-$1,050 per ounce for 2022.

The forecast for 2022 capital expenditures is pegged at roughly $1.4 billion.

