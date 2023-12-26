Agnico Eagle (AEM) Inks Financing Agreement With Firefox Gold

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM announced the acquisition of 19,010,000 units of FireFox Gold Corp. in a non-brokered private placement for a total consideration of approximately $1,425,750.



Each unit contained one FireFox common share and one FireFox common share purchase warrant. Each warrant authorizes the bearer to purchase one common share for $0.10 at any time before Dec 20, 2028, subject to the expiration date being accelerated if certain events occur.



Agnico Eagle had no common shares prior to the private placement. It now owns 19,010,000 common shares and 19,010,000 warrants, representing approximately 10.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.6% on a partially-diluted basis.



Agnico Eagle and FireFox entered into an investor rights agreement in connection with the private placement, under which Agnico Eagle was granted certain rights in exchange for maintaining certain ownership thresholds in FireFox, including the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances and the right to nominate one person.



Agnico Eagle may occasionally buy more common shares, common share purchase warrants, or other securities of FireFox, or it may sell some or all of the common shares, common share purchase warrants, or other securities of FireFox that it currently owns, contingent on market conditions and other factors.



Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 3.2% over the past year compared with 6.5% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects its 2023 gold production to be above the midpoint of its guidance of 3.24-3.44 million ounces. Additionally, AEM estimates it is on pace to meet its 2023 projection of between $840 and $890 for total cash costs per ounce and between $1,140 and $1,190 for AISC per ounce. With capitalized exploration excluded, the total anticipated capital expenditures for 2023 are still projected at $1.42 billion.

