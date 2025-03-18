News & Insights

Agnico Eagle Acquires O3 Mining, Delisting Expected

March 18, 2025

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Tuesday has completed the acquisition of O3 Mining Inc., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary through an amalgamation with Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp. This move follows Agnico Eagle's board-supported takeover bid, with O3 Mining shareholders receiving $1.67 per share in cash.

O3 Mining's shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange around March 20, 2025, and the company plans to cease being a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

To receive payment, registered shareholders must submit a completed letter of transmittal, along with necessary documents, to Odyssey Trust Company. Non-registered shareholders should coordinate with their financial intermediaries.

Outstanding warrants can still be exercised before expiry, with holders receiving $1.67 per share in cash instead of common shares. A supplemental indenture has been issued to reflect this change.

AEM is currently trading at $106.3 or 0.97% higher on the NYSE.

