Agnico (AEM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, indicating an increase of 100.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.24 billion, representing an increase of 45.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 48.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agnico metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue from mining operations- Europe- Kittila mine' stands at $221.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +73.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue from mining operations- Ontario- Detour Lake mine' should arrive at $732.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +65.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue from mining operations- Ontario- Macassa mine' to reach $277.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from mining operations- Australia- Fosterville mine' will reach $116.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Realized prices - Gold (per ounce)' will reach $3872.53 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2660.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total cash costs (by-product basis) - Mexico - Pinos Altos mine' reaching $1.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Realized prices - Zinc (per tonne)' at $2869.13 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2955.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Realized prices - Copper (per tonne)' will likely reach $10649.69 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9193.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Payable metal sold - Copper' will reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Total Gold' of $835837.2 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $847401.0 ounces.

Analysts expect 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Quebec - LaRonde mine' to come in at $58856.1 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66124.0 ounces in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payable production - Gold (ounces) - Quebec - LaRonde Zone 5 mine' should come in at $22593.1 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24323.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Agnico shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

