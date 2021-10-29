Agnelli insurance bonus is asset-inflation victim

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Agnelli family may soon feel the pinch of rising prices. The Italian clan on Thursday scored a victory by reviving the $9 billion sale of its reinsurance business PartnerRe to France’s Covéa. The price is the same as the deal which collapsed during the pandemic last year. But soaring valuations mean the windfall won’t go as far.

Resurrecting the deal with Covéa is a coup for John Elkann, the Agnelli scion who oversees the family’s holding company, Exor. The French mutual agreed to buy PartnerRe in February last year, only to walk away three months later after stock markets tumbled. Share prices of reinsurance giants Swiss Re and Munich Re are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Covéa Chief Executive Thierry Derez can argue he’s extracted slightly better terms. The headline price represents a 29% premium to the Bermudan reinsurer’s book value, compared with the 37% envisaged by the original deal. That multiple still looks generous next to peers like Swiss Re, which trades roughly 10% above book value. But reinsurers are set for a recovery due to a post-pandemic surge in premiums. Covéa has also found a use for the spare cash it has been eager to deploy since trying and failing to scoop up Paris-listed Scor in 2018.

Elkann will find it harder to reinvest the $2.3 billion profit that Exor is set to pocket on PartnerRe, which it bought in 2016. Before the pandemic, luxury groups like Prada or Moncler were theoretically within his reach. But the value of both companies has increased by roughly 50% to more than $15 billion since the beginning of last year. Privately owned Armani, another potential target, has probably adjusted its expectations accordingly.

Other sectors like robotics or automation are flooded with cheap capital and deep-pocketed buyers, while there are few easily digestible targets in the growing field of consumer health. Elkann and his family are the beneficiaries of asset-price inflation, but could also end up as its victims.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, said on Oct. 28 it had agreed to sell its PartnerRe reinsurance unit to French insurance group Covéa for $9 billion.

- The headline price is unchanged from an agreement struck in March 2020 that was derailed by the outbreak of Covid-19. Covéa walked away from the purchase of the Bermuda-based firm in May 2020, saying it could no longer buy it under the terms of a pre-pandemic agreement, which Exor refused to change.

- Exor and Covéa said they expected to sign a definitive agreement by the end of 2021, while completion of the deal is slated for mid-2022.

- Based on the terms of the agreement, Exor will gain an aggregate cash return from its investment of around $3.2 billion, including dividends paid by the reinsurer since 2016.

- The deal reflects a common equity value for PartnerRe of $7 billion, the companies said, adding that New York-listed preferred shares of PartnerRe were not part of the acquisition.

- After the deal collapsed in 2020, Covéa agreed to invest 1.5 billion euros in entities managed by PartnerRe and in undisclosed investments related to Exor.

- Exor and Covéa will continue their reinsurance cooperation, with Exor acquiring from Covéa interests in special purpose reinsurance vehicles managed by PartnerRe for around $725 million.

- Exor shares were up 2.6% at 82.66 euros by 0741 GMT on Oct. 29.

