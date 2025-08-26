AGNC vs. STWD: Which High-Yield REIT Delivers Better Stability?

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC and Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD are two well-known names within the mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) industry. Both offer favorable long-term returns to stockholders and a substantial dividend yield.

But which one offers the better opportunity for investors right now? Let us break down the strengths, risks and growth potential of AGNC and STWD.

The Case for AGNC

AGNC Investment follows an active portfolio-management approach, which involves regularly re-evaluating and adjusting its holdings, and implementing hedges in response to a changing interest rate and mortgage market environment. The company is positioned more defensively with substantial hedge protection due to market volatility. In recent quarters, it has made significant efforts to reposition its portfolio to mitigate risks associated with interest rates and prepayment uncertainty.

As of June 30, 2025, the company maintained a large interest rate hedge position, covering 89% of the outstanding balance of its Investment Securities Repo, TBA position and other debt. These careful asset-selection strategies may provide greater stability of cash flows and support long-term growth.

The Government-sponsored enterprise guarantee for the principal and interest payments makes Agency mortgage-backed securities MBS a safer investment choice. Spread widening and mortgage market volatility affected existing Agency MBS investments’ performance. Nonetheless, the long-term investment outlook for the company’s new Agency MBS is favorable. Hence, with $73.3 billion of Agency MBS in its investment portfolio (as of June 30, 2025), AGNC Investment is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns within the fixed-income markets.

The company enjoys a decent financial position. It has solid access to attractive funding across a broad spectrum of counterparties and financing conditions. As a result, it has flexibility in the opportunistic enhancement of its portfolio. As of June 30, 2025, AGNC Investment’s liquidity, including unencumbered cash and Agency MBS, was $6.4 billion. The company’s leverage increased modestly to 7.6X at the end of the second quarter (from 7.5X in the prior quarter).

The Case for STWD

Starwood Property is a leader in investing in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and related commercial real estate assets, and manages a portfolio of nearly $27 billion as of June 30, 2025. This allows it to generate stable income streams while capitalizing on market opportunities. The company’s asset management expertise and ability to navigate the complexities of the CMBS market contribute to its strong market position and growth potential moving forward.

Starwood Property has been actively engaged in acquisitions and divestitures to optimize its portfolio. In February 2024, the company sold 16 retail properties in its Master Lease Portfolio for $387.1 million, recognizing a gain of $92 million. Additionally, it sold an operating property within its Real Estate Investment and Services Equity Portfolio for $18.2 million, with a rally of $8.3 million, reflecting continued portfolio optimization. The company also sold residential units in a New York conversion project, totaling $12.1 million in proceeds, though with no gain or loss recognized. Meanwhile, there were no significant acquisitions recently, aside from properties acquired through loan foreclosure. This strategy of selective sales and reinvestments supports the company's ongoing focus on enhancing its portfolio.

Also, Starwood Property enjoys a decent liquidity position. As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $475 million. It has no short-term debt as of the same date.

AGNC & STWD: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

In the past six months, shares of STWD and AGNC have risen 4.8% and 1.7%, respectively, compared with the industry’s growth of 0.8%.

Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of valuation, Starwood Property is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 1.06X. Then again, the AGNC stock is currently trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 1.22X. Further, Starwood Property is trading at a discount compared with the industry average of 1.07X, while AGNC is trading at a premium. Hence, STWD is a better choice for value investors.

Price-to-Tangible Book TTM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additionally, both companies regularly pay dividends. AGNC has a dividend yield of 14.66% while STWD has a dividend yield of 9.53%. Further, AGNC has a higher dividend yield than the industry’s average of 12.12%.

Dividend Yield



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Estimates Compare for AGNC & STWD?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGNC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Earnings Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STWD’s 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 6.4%, while for 2026, it implies a rise of 7.7%.

Earnings Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGNC or STWD: Which mREIT Offer More Upside?

AGNC Investment delivers attractive income through its Agency MBS focus and proactive hedging, making it a solid defensive choice for yield-seeking investors. However, its earnings trajectory remains challenged, and its elevated leverage adds uncertainty in a volatile rate environment.

Conversely, Starwood Property Trust combines diversification, disciplined portfolio management and a stronger growth outlook. With no short-term debt, healthy liquidity and a record of recycling capital efficiently, STWD demonstrates greater resilience and flexibility than AGNC. Its dividend yield, while lower, is supported by more sustainable fundamentals and a clearer path to earnings growth.

For investors looking beyond immediate yield to balance income, stability and long-term performance, STWD stands out as the superior choice.

At present, AGNC Investment carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Starwood Property sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.