AGNC Investment's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $21.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGNCP was trading at a 11.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.61% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are up about 0.2%.
