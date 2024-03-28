AGNC Investment's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNCP shares, versus AGNC:
Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are up about 1%.
Also see: Airlines Dividend Stocks
EEI YTD Return
CWAY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.