AGNC Investment's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $23.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AGNCP was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.96% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNCP shares, versus AGNC:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are up about 1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.