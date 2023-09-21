AGNC Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGNCP was trading at a 10.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.01% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are down about 2.3%.
Also see: Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBCT
PFGC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.