AGNC Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGNCP was trading at a 10.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.01% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are down about 2.3%.

