News & Insights

Markets
AGNCP

AGNC Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

September 21, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 16.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGNCP was trading at a 10.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.01% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

AGNCP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are down about 2.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBCT
 PFGC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGNCP
AGNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.