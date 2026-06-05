Is AGNC Investment's High Dividend Yield too Attractive to Ignore?

One of the most closely watched aspects of AGNC Investment Corp.’s AGNC financial profile is its dividend policy. AGNC has a record of paying monthly dividends, currently yielding a staggering 13.9% compared with the industry’s average of 13.2%.

Dividend Yield



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Dividends aside, AGNC has a share repurchase plan in place. In October 2024, the company’s board of directors terminated the existing stock repurchase plan and replaced it with a new plan authorizing it to repurchase up to $1 billion of common stock through Dec. 31, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, the full authorization was available for repurchase.

AGNC Investment's peers, Annaly Capital Management NLY and Starwood Property Trust STWD, are also providing investors with solid dividend options. Annaly Capital Management has an annual dividend yield of 13.2%, whereas Starwood Property Trust has a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Coming back to AGNC, this publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) offers favorable long-term stockholder returns and a gigantic dividend yield. Income-seeking investors have a large appetite for REIT stocks, as U.S. law requires REITs to distribute 90% of their annual taxable income as dividends. Hence, this may entice many investors to buy the stock.

Along with a lucrative dividend yield, shares of AGNC Investment have appreciated 12.9% in the past year compared with the industry's rise of 0.6%. Meanwhile, Annaly Capital Management has risen 11.6%, while Starwood Property Trust has fallen 15.4%.

Price Performance



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Given the strength, many investors must be tempted to buy the AGNC stock. But is now the right time to invest? To answer this, it is essential to delve into the details and evaluate various factors at play.

AGNC Investment & Mortgage Rates

AGNC’s performance and prospects are significantly influenced by the mortgage rate environment. The Federal Reserve has lowered the interest rates by 175 basis points since 2024. Given this, mortgage rates are easing. Per a Freddie Mac report, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.48% as of June 4, 2026, down from 6.53% in the previous week and 6.85% in the same week a year ago.

The decline in mortgage rates is a positive development for AGNC. Housing affordability challenges are declining with lower mortgage rates. With rates trending lower and balanced supply/affordability playing out in the mortgage market, loan demand is witnessing an increase. With this turnaround, mortgage originations and refinancing a activity are seeing a positive trend. This will likely help boost AGNC's net interest spread and the book value of its portfolio.

Agency MBS: A Targeted Approach by AGNC

AGNC Investment has maintained its focus on agency mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), a strategy that has positioned it as a strong player in this specialized market segment.

AGNC primarily focuses on leveraged investments in Agency RMBS, including residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. A U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise guarantees the principal and interest payments for such investments.

Agency MBS performance in first-quarter 2026 reflected a supportive start to the quarter as policy focus on lower rate volatility, steadier mortgage spreads and housing affordability lifted the broader fixed income complex. Conditions reversed in March as the war in Iran and broader conflict risk raised volatility and weakened sentiment, widening Agency MBS spreads and driving AGNC’s economic return on tangible common equity to negative 1.6%.

Nonetheless, the longer-term outlook for Agency MBS remains constructive despite near-term challenges associated with heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic risks. Other positive developments, such as recent Agency MBS purchases by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and other market initiatives contemplated by the Administration and the Federal Reserve, could be a catalyst for mortgage spread tightening. These dynamics, coupled with a balanced supply-demand outlook, are supportive of the optimistic perspective on Agency MBS.

As such, the company's focus on agency MBS puts it in a position to possibly profit from favorable trends. However, execution will be crucial to achieving these advantages. Hence, with $94 billion of Agency MBS in its investment portfolio (as of March 31, 2026), AGNC Investment is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns within the fixed-income markets.

AGNC Investment & Portfolio Management Strategy

AGNC has been maintaining an active and defensive portfolio-management strategy, which may support long-term growth despite elevated volatility in the mortgage market. By actively repositioning its portfolio and adjusting hedging strategies, the company is attempting to reduce interest-rate and prepayment risks while preserving attractive return opportunities.

The company continues to retain a significant hedge position. As of March 31, 2026, AGNC had interest-rate hedges covering 75% of its Investment Securities Repo, TBA position and other debt. At the same time, the company reduced certain credit-focused and non-agency holdings while increasing exposure to higher-coupon Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). These repositioning efforts are expected to improve cash flow stability and provide better protection against prepayment uncertainty.

This strategy has already helped AGNC navigate uncertain conditions. The first-quarter 2026 results benefited from higher average asset yields and increased net interest income (NII). AGNC’s focus on Agency mortgage-backed securities remains a key growth driver. These securities are supported by government agencies or government-sponsored enterprises, making them relatively safer within fixed-income markets. The company held a $94.7-billion investment portfolio at the end of the first quarter, including $84.4 billion in Agency MBS and $9.5 billion in net TBA securities. Such prudent asset-selection efforts might offer greater stability of cash flows and bode well for long-term growth.

AGNC Earnings Estimate Revision Trend & Valuation

AGNC Investment’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past 60 days, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment.

Estimate Revision Trend



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From a valuation standpoint, AGNC appears expensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a premium with a forward 12-month price-to-tangible book (P/TB) multiple of 1.19X, above the industry average of 0.97X. AGNC Investment peers Annaly Capital Management and Starwood Property Trust have forward 12-month P/TB of 1.06X and 0.99X, respectively.

P/TB TTM



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Conclusion: AGNC Stock Is a Buy for Income-Focused Investors

Given AGNC’s outsized dividend yield, improving mortgage-rate backdrop and disciplined focus on Agency MBS, the stock appears well-positioned for income-oriented investors at this juncture. The company’s active portfolio-management approach, sizeable hedge position and increased exposure to higher-coupon Agency securities should help it navigate near-term volatility while supporting net interest income and book value stability. Upward earnings estimate revisions signal improving analyst confidence in AGNC’s earnings prospects.

Although AGNC trades at a premium to the industry, its attractive monthly dividend payout, favorable long-term return profile and constructive Agency MBS outlook justify the valuation. For investors seeking high current income and willing to tolerate interest-rate and spread-related volatility, AGNC Investment looks worth buying now.

AGNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.