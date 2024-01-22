News & Insights

Markets
AGNC

AGNC Investment Swings To Profit In Q4

January 22, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $381 million or $0.57 per share, compared net loss of $423 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Net interest income was an expense of $26 million compared to $53 million last year.

"The fourth quarter of 2023 illustrated the importance of our active portfolio management strategy, as AGNC generated a very favorable 12.1% economic return despite significant intra-quarter volatility," said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last two years, the Federal Reserve has engineered one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns ever experienced, increasing the Federal Funds rate by 5.25% while simultaneously reducing its balance sheet by $1.3 trillion. Despite this challenging fixed income environment, AGNC generated a positive economic return of 3.0% in 2023, produced a total stock return of 10.0%, and, importantly, provided shareholders with a stable and compelling monthly dividend."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.