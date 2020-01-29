Markets
AGNC Investment Reports Q4 Net Spread And Dollar Roll Income Per Share Of $0.57

(RTTNews) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported fourth-quarter net spread and dollar roll income per common share, of $0.57, which excludes $0.09 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate estimates. During the fourth quarter, the company recorded other comprehensive income of $15 million, or $0.03 per common share.

As of December 31, 2019, tangible net book value per common share was $17.66 per share, an increase of 6.7% compared to $16.55 per share as of September 30, 2019. The tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.97 per common share, of goodwill as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

As of December 31, 2019, the company's investment portfolio totaled $107.9 billion.

