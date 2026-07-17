AGNC Investment to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC is slated to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 20, after market close.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 results benefited from rallies in average asset yield and net interest income. Also, a rise in tangible net book value per share on the portfolio was positive. However, a reduced net interest spread and a higher weighted average cost of funds were concerning.

AGNC Investment’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 1.54%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

AGNC Investment Corp. price-eps-surprise | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings of 38 cents per share has been unchanged over the past week. This indicates no change from the year-ago reported level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 is pegged at $361.5 million, indicating a rise of 123.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Factors to Impact AGNC’s Q2 Performance

The second quarter of 2026 remained challenging for the mortgage banking industry, as mortgage rates stayed elevated, averaging in the mid-6% range, while housing affordability continued to weigh on borrower demand. Purchase originations remained under pressure amid constrained housing inventory and elevated home prices, although refinance activity witnessed a modest pickup as rates briefly declined during parts of the quarter.

Against this backdrop, AGNC Investment's agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio likely experienced continued pressure from interest-rate volatility and fluctuating agency MBS spreads. U.S. Treasury yields moved sharply throughout the quarter amid changing expectations around inflation and Federal Reserve policy, contributing to meaningful swings in MBS valuations. While agency spreads stabilized toward the end of the quarter after widening earlier, the volatile mortgage rate environment is expected to have limited book value appreciation for AGNC Investment, resulting in only modest book value growth during the second quarter of 2026.

On the positive side, mortgage prepayment activity likely remained well contained. Although mortgage rates temporarily eased during the quarter, they generally stayed well above the levels of most outstanding mortgages, keeping refinancing incentives relatively subdued. Consequently, AGNC's constant prepayment rate is expected to have been at manageable levels, helping moderate premium amortization expenses and providing support to net interest income.

Stable prepayments, combined with attractive reinvestment opportunities at higher yields, are also likely to have supported average asset yields during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest income is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting a 26.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Unveils for AGNC Investment

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AGNC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: AGNC Investment has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: AGNC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

REIT Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of REIT stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Annaly Capital Management NLY is expected to release its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 21. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quarterly earnings estimates for Annaly Capital Management have been unchanged at 74 cents per share over the past week.

NETSTREIT Corp. NTST is also expected to release its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 22. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Quarterly earnings estimates for NETSTREIT have been unchanged at 34 cents per share over the past week.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.