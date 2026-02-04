AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCM) Price Target Increased by 15.89% to 26.73

The average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCM) has been revised to $26.73 / share. This is an increase of 15.89% from the prior estimate of $23.06 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.52 to a high of $30.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from the latest reported closing price of $24.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCM is 0.39%, an increase of 26.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.77% to 1,875K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCM by 6.99% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 674K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNCM by 0.48% over the last quarter.

