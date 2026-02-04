AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCL) Price Target Increased by 17.28% to 26.88

The average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCL) has been revised to $26.88 / share. This is an increase of 17.28% from the prior estimate of $22.92 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.65 to a high of $30.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.40% from the latest reported closing price of $25.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCL is 0.44%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.30% to 1,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCL by 9.81% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 320K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CMALX - Crawford Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNCL by 69.40% over the last quarter.

CRDT - Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF holds 22K shares.

FSRRX - Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

