AGNC INVESTMENT Earnings Results: $AGNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGNC INVESTMENT ($AGNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $159,000,000, missing estimates of $334,750,158 by $-175,750,158.

AGNC INVESTMENT Insider Trading Activity

AGNC INVESTMENT insiders have traded $AGNC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNICE BELL (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $236,170 .

. FRANCES SPARK sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,475

AGNC INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of AGNC INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

