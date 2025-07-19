AGNC INVESTMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $AGNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AGNC INVESTMENT ($AGNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $390,873,690 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AGNC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AGNC INVESTMENT Insider Trading Activity

AGNC INVESTMENT insiders have traded $AGNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNICE BELL (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,000 shares for an estimated $397,774 .

. DONNA BLANK sold 17,218 shares for an estimated $149,280

PAUL E MULLINGS sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $119,393

FRANCES SPARK sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,475

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AGNC INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of AGNC INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AGNC INVESTMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGNC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AGNC INVESTMENT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AGNC forecast page.

AGNC INVESTMENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AGNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brock Vandervliet from UBS set a target price of $9.5 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $9.5 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $8.5 on 04/16/2025

