Markets
AGNC

AGNC Investment Cuts Its Dividend by 25%

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is joining a growing crowd of financial services companies cutting or even eliminating their dividends. On Thursday, the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) declared that its next monthly payout will be $0.12 per share, down 25% from the $0.16 per share it distributed Thursday.

In the press release announcing the new payout, the company said that the cut was "[c]onsistent with the decline in AGNC's book value during the first quarter of 2020 stemming from the financial market dislocations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

Small toy house next to stacks of coins a clock and a small money bag.

Image source: Getty Images.

In a recent update, AGNC said that as of late March, its tangible net book value per share had fallen by 25% to 30%. This was due to significant volatility in the market for agency mortgage-backed securities.

AGNC believes that -- buttressed by supporting from the Federal Reserve -- the market has been improving since the beginning of the second quarter.

Reducing its payout "provides the Company greater flexibility to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities presented by the current environment and to reinvest earnings in excess of our dividend back into our business over time," AGNC added.

Judging by the stock's performance on Thursday, investors agree. The shares rose by 8.3%, well exceeding the gains of many top stocks and the main equity indexes.

AGNC's upcoming monthly dividend would yield 11.8% at Thursday's closing share price. It is to be paid on May 11 to shareholders of record as of April 30.

10 stocks we like better than AGNC Investment Corp.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AGNC Investment Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular