AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNCP shares, versus AGNC:
Below is a dividend history chart for AGNCP, showing historical dividend payments on AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, AGNC Investment Corp's 6.125% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AGNCP) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGNC) are down about 2.5%.
