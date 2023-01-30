AGNC Investment Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

Earnings: $532 million in Q4 vs. -$27 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.93 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $25 million in Q4 vs. $247 million in the same period last year.

