AGNC Investment Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

Earnings: -$636 million in Q3 vs. -$1064 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.68 in Q3 vs. -$1.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $403 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share

