AGNC Investment Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

Earnings: -$459 million in Q2 vs. -$436 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.87 in Q2 vs. -$0.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $435 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.59 per share

