AGNC Investment Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

-Earnings: $693 million in Q2 vs. -$457 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.24 in Q2 vs. -$0.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $323 million or $0.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.