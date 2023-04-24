AGNC Investment Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

Earnings: -$181 million in Q1 vs. -$676 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q1 vs. -$1.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share

