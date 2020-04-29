Markets
AGNC

AGNC Investment Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

-Earnings: -$2.44 billion in Q1 vs. $0.26 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.46 in Q1 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGNC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular