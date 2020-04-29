AGNC Investment Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):

-Earnings: -$2.44 billion in Q1 vs. $0.26 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.46 in Q1 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share

