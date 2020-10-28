AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.25, the dividend yield is 10.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $14.25, representing a -27.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.65 and a 128% increase over the 52 week low of $6.25.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.51. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.02%, compared to an industry average of -18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an decrease of -1.57% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 13.78%.

