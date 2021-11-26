AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.03, the dividend yield is 8.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $16.03, representing a -14.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.84 and a 5.65% increase over the 52 week low of $15.17.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the agnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 35.18% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 8.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.