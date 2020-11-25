AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Dividends
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.7, the dividend yield is 9.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $15.7, representing a -20.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.65 and a 151.2% increase over the 52 week low of $6.25.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.51. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.51%, compared to an industry average of -17.5%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (REM)
  • VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
  • AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 29.97% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 13.39%.

