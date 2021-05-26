AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.53, the dividend yield is 7.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $18.53, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.67 and a 49.07% increase over the 52 week low of $12.43.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.56%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 97.55% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 13.34%.

