AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.02, the dividend yield is 8.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $17.02, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.03 and a 92.97% increase over the 52 week low of $8.82.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.7. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.96%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 178.01% over the last 100 days. AUSF has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 2%.

