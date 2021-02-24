AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.33, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $16.33, representing a -14.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.16 and a 161.28% increase over the 52 week low of $6.25.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.7. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.96%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

iShares Trust (REM)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 150.02% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 9.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.