AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that AGNC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.02, the dividend yield is 10.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $18.02, representing a -1.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.29 and a 24.19% increase over the 52 week low of $14.51.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.35%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CHEP with an increase of 9.63% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 9.11%.

