AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.75, the dividend yield is 8.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $17.75, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.88 and a 55.57% increase over the 52 week low of $11.41.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.11%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 97.68% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 12.52%.

