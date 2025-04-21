AGNC Investment Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $403 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

AGNC Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15 Mln. vs. $412 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.59 last year.

