AGNC Investment Corp. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $764 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

AGNC Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $764 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.39 last year.

