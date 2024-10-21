AGNC Investment Corp. options imply 2.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in AGNC Investment (AGNC) Corp. is normal with puts leading calls 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.0%, or 21c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.3%.
