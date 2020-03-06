AGNC Investment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGNC

In trading on Friday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.12, changing hands as low as $16.65 per share. AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGNC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $19.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.98.

