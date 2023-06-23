AGNC Investment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGNC

In trading on Friday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.98, changing hands as low as $9.93 per share. AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGNC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.30 per share, with $12.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.93.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: UTEN Videos
MTR Dividend History
CNQ shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.