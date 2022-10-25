AGNC Investment (AGNC) Tops on Q3 Net Spread and Dollar Roll

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC reported a third-quarter 2022 net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The reported figure improved from 75 cents in third-quarter 2021.Our estimate for the same was pegged at 67 cents.

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was $489 million, rising from the quarter-ago number of $443 million.

The company reported a third-quarter comprehensive loss per common share of $2.01 against the prior-year quarter’s income of 37 cents.

Inside the Headlines

Net interest income of $177 million jumped 36.6% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $289.1 million. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $289.2 million.

AGNC Investment's average asset yield on its portfolio was 3.09% in the third quarter, up from 2.30% in the prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter, the combined weighted average cost of funds, inclusive of the interest rate swap, was 0.50% against the total benefit of 0.03% in the prior-year quarter.

The average net interest spread (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was 2.81%, up from 2.19% reported in the prior-year quarter.

AGNC Investment’s tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 8.1X as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with 7.5X in the prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter, the company's investment portfolio bore a weighted average actual constant prepayment rate (CPR) of 9.2%, down from 22.5% in third-quarter 2021.

As of Sep 30, 2022, its tangible net book value per share (“BVPS”) was $9.08, down 20.5% from $11.43 as of Jun 30, 2022. Also, it compares unfavorably with BVPS of $16.41 as of Sep 30, 2021.

The annualized economic loss on tangible common equity for the company in the reported quarter was 17.4%. This included a dividend per share of 36 cents and a decrease of $2.35 in tangible net BVPS.

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company’s investment portfolio aggregated $61.5 billion. This included $41.9 billion of Agency mortgage-backed securities, $17.9 million of net to-be-announced mortgage position, and $1.7 billion of credit risk transfer and non-Agency securities.

As of Sep 30, 2022, AGNC Investment’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $976 million, up from $906 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

Dividend Update

In the third quarter, AGNC Investment announced a dividend of 12 cents per share each for July, August and September. Notably, the company declared $11.8 billion in common stock dividends or $45.40 per common share since its initial public offering in May 2008 through third-quarter 2022.

Conclusion

In the third quarter, rising asset yields aided the results. In a bid to navigate the monetary policy transition, the company has defensively positioned itself with prudent asset-selection efforts and timely portfolio adjustment. Going forward, investments in agency MBS will drive attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Also, mortgage rates increased marginally on a sequential basis, limiting refinancing activities in the quarter. This likely reduced the CPR levels for the company.

