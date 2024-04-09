AGNC Investment (AGNC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC) standing at $9.78, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 1.22% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 21.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $386 million, up 493.88% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $1.51 billion, indicating changes of -17.24% and +713.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

