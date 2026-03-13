AGNC Investment (AGNC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.23, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 8.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 18.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $310.89 million, indicating a 95.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.5 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and +112.45%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.91.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.