AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.93, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 6.54% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $417.5 million, signifying shifts of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.48 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.