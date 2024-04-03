AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC) standing at $9.69, reflecting a -0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $386 million, up 493.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.24% and +713.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

