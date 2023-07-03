AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million, which would represent changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

