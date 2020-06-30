AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $12.90, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.54% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.90 million, up 169.02% from the prior-year quarter.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.72% and +97.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.79, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

