AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.49, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.90 million, up 169.02% from the prior-year quarter.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.72% and +97.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.5% higher. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.76, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.