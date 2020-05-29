AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $12.94, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.90 million, up 169.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.72% and +97.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.64% lower within the past month. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

