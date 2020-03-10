AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 4.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 4.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 18.08% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 20.8% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 17.66% in that time.

AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $348.30 million, up 112.38% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.63% and +101.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.83, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



